Lionsgate Drops John Wick Chapter 4 Trailer

John Wick Chapter 4 of the series is around the corner, and Lionsgate released the trailer giving fans a glimpse into the action-packed war against the High Table. Releasing in theatres on 24th March 2023, the fourth instalment is a direct sequel to the 2019 film John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and will be the longest film in the Keanu Reeves series.