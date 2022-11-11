Lionsgate Drops John Wick Chapter 4 Trailer
John Wick Chapter 4 of the series is around the corner, and Lionsgate released the trailer giving fans a glimpse into the action-packed war against the High Table. Releasing in theatres on 24th March 2023, the fourth instalment is a direct sequel to the 2019 film John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and will be the longest film in the Keanu Reeves series.
గెలుపు లేదా ఓటమి. ఇదే అతని మారగం.
జాన్ విక్ : చాప్టర్ 4 - మార్చ్ 24న థియేటర్లలో మాత్రమే. #JW4 https://t.co/pyHLK1pSeQ
— Lionsgate India (@LionsgateIndia) November 10, 2022