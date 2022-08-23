The much-awaited and anticipated film Liger, which also marks Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut, passed through the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) test on Monday, where the makers were asked to mute the cuss words but left the intimate scenes intact.

The Censor Board passed Liger with zero cuts and ordered that makers blur a couple of moments including that of a scene in which the middle finger is shown in the movie. Liger is said to be 140 minutes long, i.e., 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Written and directed by Telugu director Puri Jagannadh, Liger is a sports action movie that stars Vijay Deverakonda in the role of an MMA fighter. Ananya Panday plays the heroine and Baahubali actress Ramya Krishnan plays his mother. Ronit Roy is seen as the coach along with Makarand Deshpande in an important role.

Liger also marks the debut of boxing legend Mike Tyson in Indian cinema where is seen in an important and extended cameo. The film is all set for release on August 25th and the makers have been going around in an extensive promotion of the film across India.

The film is jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur via Puri Connects and Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Hiroo Yash Johar under Dharma Productions.

The latest news is that the advance booking of tickets for Liger has opened across the globe and tickets are being sold like hot cakes! Liger premieres will be held in the USA and other countries on August 24, 2022.

