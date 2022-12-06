Life Is Good Actor Jackie Shroff Reveals Secret To Happiness

Jackie Shroff will be seen in Anand Shukla’s upcoming film Life Is Good. Produced under the banner of Anand Shukla Production, it is directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan. The movie will hit screens on December 9. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

How happy are you that Life Is Good is all set to release?

I am so happy that this film is releasing. It is directed by Anant Mahadevan who is also an actor. I am sure his thoughts will be seen in this film. It should motivate people who have given up hope for life. It will teach people how they should live it up and make their life good.

What is the story all about?

It’s about a guy who has given up hope and is ready to go away but how hope ignites in him and he decides to get going with his life. Yes it’s asha (hope) that brings back his soul to this earth.

You have been very hopeful in your life. What message would you like to impart to people?

Jeena hai maje lena hai. Har saans ko achche se lena hai. Kal ka koi bharosa nahin hai. After we sleep there is no guarantee of life. Who has seen tomorrow? So right now, you need to have the best ride with the people you care and share with them throughout your life.

How can you make your near and dear ones happy?

It’s the right time for us to hold their hands, look into their eyes and feel the warmth that you share with them. Give time for yourself. Try to live up enjoying and experiencing all your hobbies alongside. I love gardening and farming so I always do it and feel so content and happy.

This film is very emotional. It must be close to your heart as you were very close to your real mom too. Your thoughts?

Mother’s love is eternal, she is the super power. We are born through her womb. It’s a very huge thing. In other words she is a total shakti.

Why did this film take so much time to release in spite of the fact that it has such great content?

What can I say? I have nothing to say. It’s like we are finally coming. It’s like der aaye durust aaye. The pandemic also was a hindrance for all our work as we were stuck with Covid.

When you come on a reality show on TV, do you agree it also refreshes our memories?

People like to watch new content. But along with all fresh things when you come on the television you have so much to share. We can discuss so many things. We laugh and share something worth learning. Through this we can impart something to the young generation also. TV is a good medium for passing good messages from our learning. It is like passing worthwhile education and imparting knowledge from generation to generation.

What are your future projects?

My next is titled Baap with Sanjay Dutt, Mithun da (Chakraborty), Sunny Deol, and myself. And I am also doing Sabun. The writer-director is a great intelligent guy. We finished the shooting in a month’s time from start to finish. I am playing an older guy in it. I am also doing Chidiya Udd by Ravi Jadhav. He has directed many great Marathi films.

