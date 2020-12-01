BTS has done it. 'Life Goes on' becomes the first ever Korean song in Billboard history to get #1 on the Hot 100 chart. It is also the band's first all-Korean language song that has topped the chart. BTS' previous #1 Dynamite was an all English song. BTS now becomes the only act in history to have multiple #1s debut (directly charting) on Hot 100. BTS now joins Taylor Swift as the only acts in history to debut both song and album at No.1 on Hot 100 and Billboard 200 chart in the same week.

During an interview with Elle magazine in 2017, Member Suga mentioned that he would like to see BTS enter the Billboard Hot 100 chart with a single that has Korean lyrics. Going by Suga's words, the band technically went No.1 with Savage Love. It was a collaboration song with Jason Durelo and had Jhope and Suga rapping in Korean. But Life Goes On is a Korean song. It is only BTS getting No.1 without any collaboration. LGO also has only one version released on spotify, apple music and other major streaming platforms. There were no remixes of the song.

Life Goes On also debuted at #1 on the week's Digital song sales chart with over 129K copies sold in the US. With the album's side-tracks Blue and Grey, Stay, Telepathy, Dis-ease and Fly to My Room occupying #2 to #6 spots on the chart, respectively. Even the "skit" made it to 9th position.

The BTS fandom are happy beyond anything right now. With BTS related keywords occupying 9 out of Top 10 twitter trends, one can only imagine how the BTS fans must be feeling. Take a look at some of the best celebratory reactions by ARMYs.

.@BTS_twt's "Life Goes On" officially debuts at No. 1 on this week's #Hot100. It earns the group their third career No. 1 hit on the chart (all in the span of three months), after "Dynamite" and "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)." — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 30, 2020

IM SO PROUD OF YOU @BTS_twt!! Music truly transcends language like you always say. Armys love you so much 😢💜💜#MusicTranscendsLanguage pic.twitter.com/CSvQxX5eVW — ᴮᴱNAD⁷BTS grammy nominees (@nadKSJARMY) November 30, 2020

BTS WORLD DOMINATION 💜🔥 pic.twitter.com/2JcitVgt8w — ⟭⟬ ᴮᴱ Uth⁷ ⟬⟭ 💜 (@VantaesMoonchld) November 30, 2020

BTS deserve this and so much more, I’m so emotional seeing that BTS got a #1 with a Korean track. Namjoon we did it 💜#LifeGoesOn1onHot100 #MusicTranscendsLanguage pic.twitter.com/QYNiVG3vJs — Athena⁷ (@jjketernal) November 30, 2020

Congratulations to BTS on their achievement!