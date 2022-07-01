LET’S CELEBRATE THORSDAY AND HONOUR CHRIS HEMSWORTH’S 10 YEARS OF LEGACY AS THE GOD OF THUNDER

Just a week ahead of the Marvel Studios’ much-anticipated film Thor: Love and Thunder, celebrations galore this Thursday AKA THORSday. The phenomenal actor Chris Hemsworth completes a decade as one of the most favorite Avengers, it is almost impossible to envision any other actor helming this role. Chris’s good looks, spectacular acting, on-point dialogue delivery and comic timing steal the audience’s heart away each time.

Getting emotional on completing 10 years into this pop-culture phenomenon and being part of the marvel universe for many years Chris Hemsworth said, “I have loved every single time I’ve played the character. This is ten years now and to have an opportunity to do another one is mindblowing. It’s gonna be incredible. What a classic Thor adventure!”

Adding to this, the producer and President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige delves into how he visualized Thor back then. He said, “One of the early decisions we made at Marvel Studios was bringing on Thor and we always knew we wanted to find an amazing performer who had the chops to perform this character as we saw him (Thor). We looked the world over and we found Chris Hemsworth.” He added, “The way Chris did it we said ‘okay, this is gonna work’.

Directed by Taika Waititi, the film also features Chris Pratt, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, and Tessa Thompson. Thor: Love and Thunder releases across Indian theatres on July 7, 2022, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.