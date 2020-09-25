CHENNAI: Legendary Indian playback singer, pride of Telugu and south Indian film industries SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away at the MGM Healthcare hospital here on Friday after a prolonged battle with COVID-19 related health issues. SP Charan said that SPB breathed his last at 1:04 PM today (September 25th). Doctors of the hospital pronounced the iconic singer dead, leaving zillions of his fans all over the world distressed and feeling orphaned. He sang in 16 Indian languages which in itself is a record of sorts and aptly justifies the title given to him by his fans as 'Gaana Gandharva'.

This marks a sad end to his excruciating, 40-day-long fight with coronavirus and the complications that developed later on, leading to the deterioration in his health. In fact, Balasubrahmanyam appeared to have recovered well from the dreaded virus infection only recently and not so long ago, his son SP Charan informed the world that his father tested negative and is making slow and steady progress on the road to recovery.

Even as all his fans, friends and well-wishers began sighing in relief, the news of his health worsening again on Thursday kept everyone on the tenterhooks. Since the time the MGM Healthcare health bulletin described his condition as extremely critical on Thursday evening, nerve-wracking suspense prevailed over the well-being of the singer.

Legendary actor Kamal Hassan was the among the first to pay a visit to the hospital on Thursday evening and dropped enough hints that things are not looking up with regard to his health. By Friday morning, several Tollywood and Kollywood celebrities kept making a beeline to the hospital.

On Friday morning, the team of hospital doctors treating Balasubrahmanyam briefed his son SP Charan on the grimness of his father’s condition. All his family members were by his side when the end came.

SPB was admitted to the hospital in the first week of August after he tested positive for COVID-19. He himself announced the news to the world through a selfie video in which he appeared cheerful as ever and requested everyone not to call him up as he would be under quarantine.

Condolences have been pouring in from all across the country and from personalities of all walks of life.