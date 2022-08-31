Learned How to Stay in Camera Focus from Kareena Kapoor Khan: Kiara Advani 

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has become one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood now, and after starring in Kabir Singh, she entered the realm of superstardom, which has only been strengthened by films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and JugJugg Jeeyo.

During a live show on Roposo, a creator-led live entertainment commerce platform, Kiara Advani revealed several interesting insights such as what she learned from Kareena Kapoor Khan when they worked together in Good Newwz and, why she chooses such family entertainer films.

When asked about her experience working with Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani said, “Amazing, there is so much to learn from her. I have learned facing the camera from her. She would never miss facing. She would know where the camera is, even if it’s behind her.”

Later in the show, talking about why she chose family entertainer films like Good Newwz and JugJugg Jeeyo, Kiara said, “Of late there has been a conscious drive to do films which are more family entertainers. What is cinema ultimately? You go and you want to forget everything for three hours and rejoice. That’s what I wanted to do.”

Among other things, Kiara Advani shared her takeaways from the pandemic, her tricks to crying convincingly on screen, and her upcoming projects with popular actors Kartik Aryan and Ram Charan.

