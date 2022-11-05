Learn From BLACKPINK Lisa How to Style Skirts

Lisa is no doubt the style icon among BLACKPINK members. She has a unique way of making a fashion statement. Her styles send out different vibes. But wherever she goes, the long skirt styles would never go wrong with her fashion sense. Have a look at BLACKPINK Lisa's way to style long skirts:

Airport look? A long skirt is your best bet

Nobody went wrong in a thigh-high skirt

Isn't she a beauty?

We can't get enough of Lisa here

Lalisa sure know how to make heads turn

If you want long skirt inspo, look no further than BLACKPINK Lisa

This is what one means when they say swag

The skirt was, is and will be in vogue and Lisa sure knows that