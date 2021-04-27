Leading Kannada Film Producer and Malashree's Husband Ramu Dies Of COVID-19

Apr 27, 2021, 11:21 IST
Kannada Producer Ramu Dies of COVID-19, Sandalwood - Sakshi Post

BENGALURU: Leading  Kannada film producer Ramu, husband of popular Kannada-Telugu actress Malashree, died of Covid-19 at a private hospital in Bengaluru today. The 52 years- old producer was also popularly known as 'Koti Ramu' in his heydays, for producing Kannada films with a budget of Rs 1 Crore in the 1990s. This was never done in the Kannada film market as it was still evolving. Ramu who started his career as a film distributor later turned producer under his Ramu Enterprises banner.

As per reports he was being treated at M S Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru, where he breathed his last. Ramu and Kannada film superstar Malashree have two children.

Condolences poured in from the Kannada and Telugu film industry mourning his death.

Puneeth Rajkumar

BA Raju

Hombale Films 

Actor Upendra

Ramu had produced 37 films including Ak47, Lockup Death, CBI Durga, and Kalasipalya. He had produced more than eleven films with Malashree in the lead that went to become blockbusters and earned her the name as the Kannada female superstar.

