Leading Kannada Film Producer and Malashree's Husband Ramu Dies Of COVID-19

BENGALURU: Leading Kannada film producer Ramu, husband of popular Kannada-Telugu actress Malashree, died of Covid-19 at a private hospital in Bengaluru today. The 52 years- old producer was also popularly known as 'Koti Ramu' in his heydays, for producing Kannada films with a budget of Rs 1 Crore in the 1990s. This was never done in the Kannada film market as it was still evolving. Ramu who started his career as a film distributor later turned producer under his Ramu Enterprises banner.

As per reports he was being treated at M S Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru, where he breathed his last. Ramu and Kannada film superstar Malashree have two children.

Condolences poured in from the Kannada and Telugu film industry mourning his death.

Puneeth Rajkumar

One of the most passionate Movie Producers of KFI, Ramu Sir is no more. RIP — Puneeth Rajkumar (@PuneethRajkumar) April 26, 2021

BA Raju

Sandalwood got to witness a shocking news on Monday evening as noted Kannada film producer Ramu succumbed to Covid-19. He was being treated at M S Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru, where he breathed his last. Ramu was married to Kannada film Star Malashree. They have two children. pic.twitter.com/akjp6HlYyj — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) April 26, 2021

Hombale Films

Condolences on passing away of Producer Ramu. Our prayers are with his family and well-wishers. May we win the battle against #COVID19 soon!#RIPRamuSir https://t.co/LSfyH1xRaO — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) April 26, 2021

Actor Upendra

ಖ್ಯಾತ ನಿರ್ಮಾಪಕ, ವಿತರಕ ಶ್ರೀ ರಾಮುರವರ ಅಕಾಲಿಕ ಮರಣ ಅತೀವ ಧಿಗ್ಭ್ರಮೆ, ನೋವು ತಂದಿದೆ. ಅವರ ಪತ್ನಿ ಮಾಲಾಶ್ರೀ ಅವರ ಮಕ್ಕಳು ಹಾಗೂ ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬದವರಿಗೆ ಈ ನೋವು ಬರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ಆ ಭಗವಂತ ನೀಡಲಿ 🙏

ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ 🙏🙏💐

RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yfmVRCoMmp — Upendra (@nimmaupendra) April 26, 2021

Ramu had produced 37 films including Ak47, Lockup Death, CBI Durga, and Kalasipalya. He had produced more than eleven films with Malashree in the lead that went to become blockbusters and earned her the name as the Kannada female superstar.

