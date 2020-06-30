MUMBAI: With the theatres being shut for at least another month due to the coronavirus pandemic, OTT platforms appear to be the most sought-after for the Indian film industry. Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Abhishek Bachchan announced that Bollywood films Sadak-2', 'Bhuj- The pride of India', 'Laxmmi Bomb', 'Big Bull', 'Dil Bechara' and many more will be releasing soon on OTT platforms, Disney Plus Hotstar.

It was recently announced that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara would be streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar from July 24 onwards. Ajay Devgn's war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India will soon stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha. Abhishek Bachchan, who is coming out of a long hiatus, will be seen in the movie The Big Bull, which will also stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. The release date of the movie is yet to be announced. Alia Bhatt will be sharing screen space with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2. The film will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The pandemic has severely affected the release calendar of Bollywood with producers looking at streaming platforms as an alternative.

Shoojit Sircar earlier released his Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana starrer “Gulabo Sitabo” on Amazon Prime, which also acquired Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi biopic and five other films from South including “Penguin”, “Law”, “French Biryani” and “Sufiyum Sujathayum”.