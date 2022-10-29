Lavanya Tripathi Unveils Motion Poster of Korameenu

Films set in the backdrop of Jalaripeta can be raw and realistic. 'Korameenu' is going to be one such interesting and thrilling film. Starring Anand Ravi, Harish Uthaman and Shatru in key roles, its Motion Poster was today released via Lavanya Tripathi's social media handles.

Director Sripathy Karri said that the story is set in the backdrop of a fishermen's colony named Jalaripeta. The film is a roller-coaster ride build on an ego tussle. A fun-loving driver, an arrogant rich man who is his master, and a powerful cop in Vizag are the three most important characters in the story.

The motion poster asks 'Someone shaved off Meesala Raj's moustache! Why?' The BGM in the poster, the setting, and the way the poster shows a young man with a determined look - they all point toward a terrific visual experience.

