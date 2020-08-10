It’s been two years since Junior NTR is away from the silver screen. He was last seen in Trivikram’s ‘Aravind Sametha’ which was lauded by critics and audiences. If sources are to be believed, Jr NTR is in talks with a few directors for his forthcoming films.

Among them, one is Director Prashanth Neel who rose to fame with KGF: Chapter-1. He seems to have narrated the story to Jr NTR. Aravinda Samthea actor was impressed with the storyline and has expressed his interest to work with him. Jr NTR is not in hurry to join sets anytime soon.

Earlier on the occasion of Tarak's birthday, Prashanth Neel tweeted that, "Finally I know how it feels like to sit next to a nuclear plant and next time bringing my radiation suit to be around all that crazy energy." This hinted that Prashanth Neel is going to direct the film with Tarak.

On the career front, Jr NTR will next be seen in the most anticipated film ‘RRR’, helmed by S S Rajamouli. Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan among a few others will be seen in prominent roles. Rumours are doing rounds on the social media that the makers of ‘RRR’ might be releasing the first look poster of Jr NTR from RRR on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15. An official confirmation regarding the news is awaited. Watch this space for more updates.