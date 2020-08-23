Director SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film ‘RRR’ is one of the most awaited films of the year. It brings two Telugu actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan together under one roof. The expectations are very high amongst the audiences. RRR is a fictitious tale based on the life of two Telugu freedom fighters. Ram Charan and Jr NTR will portray the characters of Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively.

A few days ago, the makers of ‘RRR’ unveiled a special video byte of Ram Charan on his birthday. Fans got excited and thrilled over the video of Charan. The makers didn't release either the first look poster or any other special video of 'Aravinda Sametha' hero on the occasion of his birthday. NTR's fans got disappointed and are waiting with bated breath to catch a glimpse of NTR from RRR.

The latest we hear is Rajamouli is believed to promise that he would be releasing a video byte of NTR as Kommaram Bheem very soon. The makers are yet to complete Jr NTR's portion in the film. Rajamouli is likely to release Jr NTR’s first look poster from ‘RRR’. He hasn’t announced any official release date of the poster. It is likely to take another six months to wrap the entire shoot of ’RRR’.

RRR is produced by DVV Danayya and is being made on a mammoth budget of Rs 450 crore. The period film features Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, and Allison Doody in pivotal roles.

It has been three years, Rajamouli hasn't released any of his movies. His last film was 'Baahubali-The Conclusion which has turned out to be the highest-grossing film in Tollywood. Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, and others were seen in key roles. Watch this space for more updates.