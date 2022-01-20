Latest Telugu Movies Releasing on OTT Tomorrow

Even though Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bangarraju hit theatres on Sankranthi, Because of an increase in Covid-19 cases, several films like RRR, RadheShyam, and Acharya were postponed.

OTT platforms have once again stepped in to fill the gap, as they did during the first and second lockdowns. Following a great theatrical run, two recent blockbuster movies, Shyam Singha Roy and Akhanda, will soon be available on OTT.

Nani's Shyam Singha Roy will be available to watch on Netflix on January 21st. The film's production house, Niharika Entertainment, officially shared on Twitter " SHYAM & ROSIE are ready to make you fall in love again Natural Star @NameisNani’s BLOCKBUSTER CLASSIC #ShyamSinghaRoy streaming from tomorrow on @NetflixIndia "

On the other hand, Nandamuri Balakrishna's (NBK) latest film, Akhanda, has completed a 50-day theatrical run. The action-packed film will be available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar beginning January 21st at 6 p.m.

After Simha and Legend, Akhanda was the third collaboration between Boyapati Sreenu and Balakrishna. The movie was released in December and became the highest-grossing film in Balakrishna's career, reviving the single-screen theatre sector in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.