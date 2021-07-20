Latest Movies, Web Series Releasing on OTT Platforms in July

After the emergence of Covid-19 pandemic, cinema lovers have struggled and missed the theatres so much during the lockdown. However, OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime have surely kept them engaged with great content. Also, it wouldn't be wrong to say that the OTT platforms have turned us into couch potatoes by releasing new movies and series on the digital media. So, following the trend of the new normal, here are the upcoming movie releases on OTT you can look forward to in the month of July. A few are already streaming now.

Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more movie updates and about upcoming films.