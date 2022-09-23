Latest Colors Promo Drops Hint on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 Winner

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is close to its grand finale. The contestants who entered Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 finale round are Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Mohit Malik, Kanika Mann, and Tushar Kalia. There are several rumours doing the rounds on social media over Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 winner and runner up. As per the buzz on social media, Tushar Kalia has bagged the KKK12 trophy while Faisal is the runner-up of KKK12.

However, there is no confirmed news on who has actually won the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 trophy. It is known that Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 grand finale event shoot recently happened in Mumbai in which even eliminated contestant, barring Kanika Mann took part. The telecast of the grand finale episode will air on September 25.

Meanwhile, the latest promo video released by the makers featuring Rubina Dilaik hinting at who will win the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 trophy is doing the rounds on social media platforms. In the video, Rubina is seen expressing confidence about bagging KKK12 trophy because she has given her best in the finale and also has audience support. Rubina is one of the strong female contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, who gives stiff competition to male contestants in the show. Her performance in the semi-finals has left contestants amazed and viewers impressed.

In the latest development, Colors TV released the promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 grand finale and confirmed it will premiere on 24 and 25 September. Let us wait and watch who lift the Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 trophy.