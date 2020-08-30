The legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's residence, Prabhukunj has been declared a containment area, and the residential building was sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday as a precautionary measure amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The building is located in Chamballa Hill, Pedder Road of South Mumbai.

The family of Lata Mangeshkar released an official statement that reads: "We have been inundated by calls all evening enquiring whether Prabhukunj is sealed. The Building Society and the BMC have sealed it from the onset of the epidemic as we have senior citizens at home and in the building, and it is mandatory to take these precautions. Even our usual festive Ganesha celebrations were a simple familial one this time, to co-operate and support social distancing."

The statement further reads as, "Please do not react to any hearsay on the health of our family members, especially. We, as a building society in unison, are taking utmost caution, care and co-operating to ensure the well-being and safety of all the senior citizens especially, and all the other residing members as well. By God's grace and the wishes of so many, the family is safe!"

Earlier, the four bungalows of Amitabh Bachchan - Pratiksha, Janak, Vatsa and Jalsa have been sealed and declared containment zones. Not only Amitabh's but also Rekha's bungalow in the Bandstand area of the Bandra locality has been sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after a security guard tested positive for coronavirus.