Lata Mangeshakar Dies At 92

Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar died today at the age of 92. We all know that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the death of Lata Mangeshkar is a huge loss for the nation. He further stated that her music will be remembered for many generations.

After the demise of Lata Mangeshkar, many fans took to Twitter to express condolences. Here are the tweets from Twitter.

In grief. In agony. One of the greatest Indians has left us. Thank you for the songs, the memories, the pride we felt because of you. #LataMangeshkar — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 6, 2022

End of an era Rest In Peace Lata Ji 🙏🏻 #LataMangeshkar #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/rDFN5FTtJ6 — Prafull MBA CHAI WALA (@Prafull_mbachai) February 6, 2022