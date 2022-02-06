Lata Mangeshakar Dies At 92

Feb 06, 2022, 09:49 IST
- Sakshi Post

Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar died today at the age of 92. We all know that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the death of Lata Mangeshkar is a huge loss for the nation. He further stated that her music will be remembered for many generations. 

After the demise of Lata Mangeshkar, many fans took to Twitter to express condolences. Here are the tweets from Twitter.


Read More:

Tags: 
Lata Mangeshkar
Lata Mangeshkar died
Advertisement
Back to Top