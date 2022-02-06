Lata Mangeshakar Dies At 92
Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar died today at the age of 92. We all know that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the death of Lata Mangeshkar is a huge loss for the nation. He further stated that her music will be remembered for many generations.
After the demise of Lata Mangeshkar, many fans took to Twitter to express condolences. Here are the tweets from Twitter.
In grief. In agony. One of the greatest Indians has left us. Thank you for the songs, the memories, the pride we felt because of you. #LataMangeshkar
End of an era
Rest In Peace Lata Ji 🙏🏻 #LataMangeshkar #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/rDFN5FTtJ6
Rest in Peace Shri #LataMangeshkar ji 💔 pic.twitter.com/AT35D2xtlF
💔 The GREATEST #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/OewRVKK9CY
Goosebumps & tears.
There was no one like you. 🙏🏼#LataMangeshkar
pic.twitter.com/zUYt0xQFeC
Death of Lata Mangeshkar is end of a #goldenera of Indian music, which ruled the world. She was very good human being and world-class singer. She will always live with us through her music. My homage. Om Shanthi. #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/zCtss5EP0m
