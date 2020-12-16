Lasya's Son Requests Bigg Boss Viewers To Vote For Abijeet Mama

Who is going to win the most prestigious title, 'Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4' is the only question that is doing rounds in the social media. The show is going to complete this week and the grand finale episode is scheduled on December 20th.

There are five contestants in the show and the top five finalists are Ariyana, Harika, Abijeet, Sohel and Akhil. Most of the netizens are predicting that Abijeet is going to become the title winner of this season. Friends, fans and others are tweeting to vote for Abijeet and are showing their support.

Now, the cutest thing is that Lasya's son, Junnu is also supporting Abijeet. Yes! The photo of Junnu carrying a placard on which it was written 'Vote For Abijeet Mama' is going viral online. Lasya is one of the contestants of Bigg Boss house and she shared a good rapport with Abijeet.

Not only Lasya, the other contestants who got eliminated out of the house are requesting the fans to support their favourite contestants. Monal Gajjar who got evicted from the house in the 14th week is urging the fans to vote for Akhil and said that she wants to see him as the winner of this season. Mukku Avinash is supporting Ariyana and is asking the fans to vote for her. Let us wait and see who is going to win the title.

In the latest episode, former contestants of Bigg Boss, Hari Teja, Sreemukhi, Ali Reza and Geetha Madhuri came to the show to interact with the finalists of the season.