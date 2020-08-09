Disha Salian, the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed sucide on June 8th. Reports claim that she accidentally fell off from the 14th floor of building in Mumbai. After the death of Disha, Sushant Singh Rajput took to his Instagram Stories and wrote as, "It's such a devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha's family and friends. May your soul rest in peace."

Now, a video of Disha surfaced online in which she can be seen partying hard with a group of friends including her boyfriend and actor Rohan Rai. She can be seen shaking her leg along with her buddies to the song 'Mission Kashmir' and 'Rind Posh Maal'. Here is the video.

Last video of #dishasalian partying with her friends and boyfriend #RohanRai. In between of this party she jumped from 13th floor of building in Malwani #sushantsinghrajput pic.twitter.com/PimRiCibDO — Whats In The News (@_whatsinthenews) August 8, 2020

After the death of Disha Salian, the father of Satish Salian wrote a letter to Mumbai Police stating that news about his daughter's involvement with any poltician or attending parties with some of the popular stars of the film industry, rape and murder are all the stories cooked by the media. He urged the police to take necessary action against the concerned journalists.

Just a week after the death of Disha Salian, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14. A case has been registered and police are trying to find if there is any connection between these two suicides.