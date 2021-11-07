Lala Bheemla- The Sound Of Bheemla From Bheemla Nayak Out

Alongside Power Star Pawan Kalyan, Handsome Hunk Rana Daggubati is playing the lead role in the highly anticipated flick Bheemla Nayak which will be hitting the screens as Sankranthi special on January 12, 2022. Saagar K Chandra is helming the project, while Trivikram Srinivas penned screenplay and dialogues. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is producing the movie on grand scale under Sithara Entertainments.

S Thaman has rendered soundtracks and today the makers revealed lyrical video of Lala Bheemla, The Sound Of Bheemla, on the occasion of Trivikram Srinivas’ birthday. The theme music of Bheemla Nayak is really electrifying with wonderful composition from Thaman. Trivikram Srinivas is the lyric writer for the song and the song gives perfect elevation to Pawan Kalyan’s character. Pawan Kalyan’s two getups in khaki dress and in lungi are mass appealing. Arun Kaundinya has crooned the number with high pitch vocals. Odisha dancers are the other major attraction.

Pawan Kalyan’s first look as Bheemla Nayak and first glimpse garnered massive response. Rana Daggubati’s first look- blitz of Daniel Shekar also got tremendous response. The previously released two songs too impressed big time.

Nithya Menon and Samyuktha Menon are the heroines in the film.