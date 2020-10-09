Tollywood actress Lakshmi Manchu celebrated her 43rd birthday on October 8th. On the special day, she took to her social media and made a new announcement about her show, "Coming Back To Life with Lakshmi". It's a five-episode series, which will air on South Bay Sound. Lakshmi will interact with famous personalities and will be discussing on how to re-construct life amid the dangerous coronavirus pandemic.

Lakshmi Manchu took to the microblogging site to share the details of the show. She released a teaser featuring herself and many other celebs. The show will be presented by Rana Daggubati. Lakshmi captioned the video as, "#ComingBackToLifeWithLakshmi... It’s a series of positive,forward-looking conversations with celebrated personalities across the globe, Hosted by @LakshmiManchu Presented by @RanaDaggubati , the digital series will air on @SouthBaySound #ComeBackToLife." Here is the tweet.

#ComingBackToLifeWithLakshmi

It’s a series of positive,forward-looking conversations with celebrated personalities across the globe,

Hosted by @LakshmiManchu

Presented by @RanaDaggubati , the digital series will air on @SouthBaySound #ComeBackToLife pic.twitter.com/WiL21R8IZI — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) October 8, 2020

On Manchu Lakshmi's birthday, friends and fans wished her. We think that the most special wish for Lakshmi might be from her dad. Yes... Veteran actor Mohan Babu took to his Twitter and shared an adorable pic. He captioned it as,"Wishing many happy returns of the day to my priceless treasure." Here is the tweet.

Lakshmi Manchu is one of the most talented stars in the world of Telugu cinema. She made her acting debut with American television series titled Las Vegas. She then appeared in one episode of each of the series, Desperate Housewives, Late Nights with my Lover and Mystery ER. She was last seen in Tamil film, Kaatrin Mozhi. She won accolades for her performances in the films like Dongaata, Gundello Godari, Uu Kodathara? Ulikki Padathara?, etc.

In tabloid speak, Lakshmi Manchu said that, "Human beings are united by emotions regardless of where they come from. I wanted to bring hope by getting like-minded people from different parts of the world together to talk about life during a pandemic and dealing with the emotional pressures. I am super excited to be able to put this show together to bring hope among all of us."

She further added that, "People around the world are reeling under the pressures of the lockdown. The need to get back to a normal world, while still a distant dream, (is at an all-time high). I got two celebrities hailing from the same profession, but from across the globe to chat about their fluctuating emotions during the outbreak.”