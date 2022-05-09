Laksh’s Gangster Gangaraju Release Date Out

Scored commercial hit with his last movie Valayam, young and energetic hero Laksh is showing his versatility by doing wide range of movies. 'Gangster Gangaraju' is his next outing directed by young and dynamic director Eeshaan Suryaah, produced prestigiously by well-known producer Padmavati Chadalavada under the banner of 'Sri Tirumala Tirupati Venkateswara Films' and presented by 'Chadalawada Brothers'.

Meanwhile, the makers came up with release date of the movie. 'Gangster Gangaraju' will have grand release in theatres on June 24th. Laksh looks ferocious in the announcement poster.

The film’s promotions are in full swing. While first look and songs of the movie got wonderful response, the teaser hiked expectations on the movie. In fact, every promotional material is only hiking interest on the movie. Music for the movie is scored by Sai Karthik who is in top form and delivered many chartbuster albums.

Being made with a different and first of its kind storyline, 'Gangster Gangaraju' will have all the thrilling elements for movie buffs. The team will intensify the promotions in coming days.

