Lady Superstar Nayanthara Birthday Special: Netrikann Teaser Out

Nayanthara is one of the most famous actress in the south. She is called ‘lady superstar’ as she selects heroine oriented subjects and turns them into blockbusters with her performance. Nayanthara started her acting career at a very young age. She has worked in over 65 films in her career spanning for over a decade. She has worked in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films. She is the only South Indian female actor to have made it to the Forbes India list, with her total earning credited equalling that of the male leads in the industry.

Nayan turned 36 today and her beau Vignesh Shivan posted a cute picture of her with the caption 'Isn't she gorgeous.' The picture has gone viral. it is a known fact that Nayan had thrown a lavish birthday bash for Vignesh in Goa recently.

Here's a look at Vignesh Shivan's wish for Nayanthara...

o, mark the special occasion, the makers of Nayanthara's upcoming movie ‘Netrikann’ released the teaser on social media. Netrikanna is touted to be another female-oriented thriller. Nayanthara plays a cadet at a police academy who loses her eyesight after an accident. The teaser has plenty of gripping scenes, with an unseen killer on the loose.

Check out Nayanthara's Netrikann teaser here...

On her 36th birthday fans and celebrities wished the actress on social media platforms.