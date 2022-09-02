Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher Join Prime Video Series The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2

Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher are joining Season Two of the Prime Video hit series The Summer I Turned Pretty, co-produced by wiip, in recurring roles. Season One of the Jenny Han series became the No. 1 show on Prime Video during its premiere weekend, with Season Two currently in production.

Season Two of The Summer I Turned Pretty is led by showrunners Han and Sarah Kucserka. Han, Kucserka, Karen Rosenfelt, and Gabrielle Stanton serve as executive producers, along with Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee for wiip.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendships. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.

Kyra Sedgwick is an award-winning actress, producer, and director. She’s best known for her Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning role as Deputy Chief Brenda Leigh Johnson on the TNT crime drama The Closer, and she most recently starred on the ABC comedy Call Your Mother. She recently directed the feature film Space Oddity, which stars Kyle Allen and Alexandra Shipp and premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Festival. In 2018, Sedgwick received a DGA nomination for her directorial debut with the feature Story of a Girl. She then helmed the short film Girls Weekend, which premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. She has directed episodes of Grace and Frankie, City on a Hill, Ray Donovan, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (on which she also had a recurring role), and many others. Her film roles include The Edge of Seventeen, The Possession, The Game Plan, Secondhand Lions, What’s Cooking?, Phenomenon, Heart and Souls, Something to Talk About, Born on the Fourth of July, and Singles.

Elsie Fisher recently wrapped the feature film, Memory, with Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard. She was the lead role in the upcoming feature film, Lucky Man, opposite Stephen Lang as well as the independent feature, Family Squares, opposite Henry Winkler, Margo Martindale, and June Squibb. She is the lead in both the Prime Video feature My Best Friend’s Exorcism, which will drop at the end of September, and in the Netflix feature Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Her TV work includes the HBO Max pilot, Camp Friends, as well as recurring in Seasons Three and Four of the hit series Barry. She received rave reviews for her season-long performance on Hulu’s hit series Castle Rock, opposite Lizzy Caplan. Her performance as Kayla in A24’s Eighth Grade (Directed by Bo Burnham) earned her a Golden Globe nomination, a Critics Choice win for Best Young Actor/Actress and a nomination for the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Award for “Best Female Lead: alongside Glenn Close and Toni Collette, as well as winning the “Breakthrough Actor” award at 2018’s Gotham Awards. She won “Best Actress” at the Seattle International Film Festival, the “Breakthrough Performer” Award at the Atlanta Film Critics Circle Awards—which she shared with Lady Gaga—and the “Best Youth Performance” Award at the Washington, D.C. Area Film Critics Awards. Elsie was named Variety’s Top 10 to Watch and Hollywood Reporter’s Top 30 Under 30. She voiced the role of Parker, the daughter of Allison Janney in the MGM feature The Addams Family, starring Charlize Theron and Bette Midler. Prior to her Sundance-starring role, Elsie co-starred in Disney Pictures' feature film McFarland as Kevin Costner and Maria Bello's daughter. She voiced the lead role of Agnes in Universal Pictures' animated feature Despicable Me and its sequel.

Jenny Han is the No. 1 New York Times best-selling author of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and The Summer I Turned Pretty series. Her books have been published in more than 30 languages. For television, she has created two new series based on her books—Prime Video’s forthcoming The Summer I Turned Pretty, which she executive produces and co-showruns, and the recently announced Netflix series XO, Kitty, a spinoff of the To All the Boys universe, which she will also executive produce and co-showrun. For film, she executive produced all three films in Netflix's global hit To All The Boys trilogy. Han lives in Brooklyn, New York.