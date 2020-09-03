Kuppam Mishap: Pawan Kalyan Thanks Film fraternity For Supporting Fans’ Families

Sep 03, 2020, 13:17 IST
- Sakshi Post

On the eve of Pawan Kalyan’s birthday, three fans of the actor were killed by electrocution while erecting a flexi banner in Kuppam, Chittoor district. The mega family was shocked by the tragic demise of Powerstar fans. Some of the stars from the family besides a few others from the film fraternity have immediately extended their support to the bereaved families.

Ram Charan, on his part, has announced Rs 2.5 lakhs each as ex-gratia to the families of the deceased. Allu Arjun also lent his support to the families of Pawan Kalyan fans and donated an amount of Rs 2 lakh each to them.

Producer Boney Kapoor, who is one of those bankrolling Vakeel Saab, also announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakhs each to the kin of the three fans.

Here’s what our celebrities shared on social media:

Ram Charan:
Nothing we do can compensate the loss of lives. We can only stand by the families of the deceased and lend our support in these difficult times. I would like to contribute an amount of Rs 2.5 Lakhs each for the families of the deceased.
 
Allu Arjun:

I am very saddened by the demise of Pawan Kalyan garu's fans yesterday in an unfortunate accident. My deepest condolences to their families & dear ones. I would like to extend my support by donating an amount of rupees 2 Lakh each to their families. I heartfully appreciate all fans and people who have been volunteering & extending their support. Love
 
Mega Surya Productions:
We are disturbed and deeply saddened seeing the news about the accident in Kuppam, which resulted in loss of lives. We announce Rs 2 lakhs of assistance for each bereaved fan's family. For others who are injured, we would like to wish them a speedy recovery.
 

Pawan Kalyan took to his Twitter handle and thanked Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor for their kind gesture towards his fans’ families.

