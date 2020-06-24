HYDERABAD: Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra after she complained of difficulty in breathing. According to the sources, she is doing well now and is recovering. She was taken to hospital and COVID-19 test was also done. The results came as negative. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two.

Kunal Kohli, an Indian film director and producer took to his micro-blogging site and wrote as, "Spoke to Raju Khan just now. Son of SarojKhan, he said Masterji is doing better & is recuperating. She was taken to the hospital as she felt breathless. No COVID-19. She’s better now. He thanks everyone for their prayers & wishes. We hope & pray our beloved Masterji is home soon." Here is the tweet.

Spoke to #RajuKhan just now.Son of #SarojKhan,He said Masterji is doing better & is recuperating. She was taken to the hospital as she felt breathless. No covid.She’s better now.He thanks everyone for their prayers & wishes.We hope & pray our beloved Masterji is home soon 🙏 ❤️ — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) June 24, 2020

Nirmala Nagpal, popularly known as Saroj Khan is one of the most renowned choreographers in Bollywood. With a career spanning more than four decades, she has choreographed not less than 2,000 songs. Saroj Khan is called, "The Mother of Dance or Choreography in India". She started her career at the age of three with film Nazarana as a child artiste and in the late 1950s, she worked as a background dancer. She got a break as a choreographer with the movie, 'Geeta Mera Naam'. She worked with many stars and became one of the most successful choreographers in B-town. Saroj Khan last choreographed for the song 'Tabaah Ho Gaye' from the film, Kalank. Madhuri Dixit danced with much grace as usual in the song.