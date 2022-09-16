Kunal Kapoor’s Instagram Post on King Charles-III is Unmissable

New Delhi: Days after King Charles-III was proclaimed as the new monarch of England, late legendary actor Shashi Kapoor's son Kunal Kapoor shared a piece of memory on his Instagram account on Friday.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Kunal shared a throwback picture featuring King Charles III from the sets of the film 'Ahista Ahista'. In the Insta post, one could see young Charles posing for the camera, with Kunal smiling behind him. Kunal wrote this in the caption, "On the set - 1st schedule of my 1st film Ahista Ahista."

The Instagram post has already garnered 629 likes. Several people liked the post and added heart and clapping emojis in the comments section.

Kunal is an actor, film producer, director and advertisement maker. He acted in a few movies and stopped acting after the release of 'Trikal'. In 2015, he returned to films after 30 years, appearing in 'Singh is Bling' as Amy Jackson's father.

