Kumkum Bhagya Today's Episode: Ranbir And Prachi's Emotional Talk

Zee TV's popular serial Kumkum Bhagya is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. These days, Kumkum Bhagya has left the audience in a dilemma and created suspense over what's going to happen to Ranbir and Prachi's love story-- whether Abhi is going to marry Mira or Riya.

From the past one week, there is a high melodrama surrounding Ranbir and Prachi's love story. Earlier, Ranbir was in a dilemma whether he should stay away from the love of his life Prachi because of his mother Pallavi.

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler alert

Now, in today's episode, as Pallavi gets hospitalised, Prachi will go to the hospital to meet Ranbir and Pallavi where she tells Ranbir that Riya is her own sister. Ranbir is unable to tell Prachi what's going on. On another side, Pragya goes to meet Abhi at the Hotel after listening to his voice mail. The way Abhi kicks the hotel room door and pulls Pragya inside creates tension In the atmosphere. Will there be some lpvey dovey scenes between the two? The audience can't wait to watch some chemistry happening between the two.

Does Ranbir and Prachi's love story end in tonight's episode?