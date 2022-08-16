Kriti Sanon Wants Liger Actor Vijay Deverakonda in Her Swayamvar

Kriti Sanon is one of the most renowned Bollywood actresses, who has won millions of hearts through her fantastic performances in several films. While she has made headlines for her professional success, several rumours of her love life have also floated around over the years. However, she has always remained very silent about the same.

During a live show - Vanity Affair on Glance and Roposo, India’s leading creator-led live entertainment commerce platform, she finally opened up like never before and answered questions about her love life, heartbreaks, and much more. In fact, she also revealed that she wouldn’t mind a Swayamwar of her own and even mentioned the actors she would love to see compete against each other.

During a fun segment in Vanity Affair on Glance and Roposo, Kriti was asked about three actors she would like to see in her Swayamwar, to which the actress replied, “Vijay Deverakonda is good looking and he sounds sensible to me. I have seen some of his interviews too and he seems to be very real and sensible. He could be in the Swayamwar.

Kartik Aryan could be in it and Aditya Roy Kapur too. Is there anyone else who is single? (she laughs).” But that’s not it! When she was asked one Hollywood actor she would love to work, she further added, “I would love to work with Ryan Gosling and I would also like him to be in my Swayamwar.”



Apart from speaking about her Swayamwar, Kriti even mentioned how she is a very romantic person, but ironically, she is single. We do not know about her, but who do you think would be the next best match for Kriti Sanon?

Also Read: As Industries Flourish, Major Corporates Looking Towards AP, says CM YS Jagan

