Krishnam Raju's Unfulfilled Last Wish

Tollywood Rebel Star Krishnam Raju died today. We all know that Krishnam Raju wanted to see the wedding of Prabhas, but that didn't happen. Many times, in front of media and audiences, Krishnam Raju spoke about Prabhas's wedding and told them that he would be on cloud nine if Prabhas gets married. Now it looks like it was Krishnam Raju's unfulfilled wish.

Prabhas and Krishnam Raju are very close to each other. Many times, Prabhas said that because of his uncle he reached this height and is indebted to him. Prabhas and Rebel Star Krishnam Raju acted together in Radhe Shyam and it was the latter's last movie.

Uppalapati Krishnam Raju popularly known as Krishnam Raju died at the age of 83 in the early hours of Sunday. He is survived by his wife and three daughters. He acted in over 180 movies in a career spanning over five decades.

Krishnam Raju was born on January 20, 1940, in the West Godavari district. He stepped into the film industry in 1966 with 'Chilaka Gorinka'. He acted in various movies and won numerous awards.

