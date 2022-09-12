HYDERABAD: The Telugu film industry was plunged into a pall of gloom following the death of veteran actor and former Union Minister Uppalapati Krishnam Raju (83) who passed away on Sunday while undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 ailments at the AIG Hospitals here. Several film personalities, political leaders, and celebrities have condoled the death of the ‘Rebel Star’ as he is popularly known.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in a statement condoled his death and also instructed officials to conduct the last rites of Krishnam Raju with official honours.

Krishnam Raju is survived by his wife Shyamala Devi and three daughters. Popular Tollywood star and Baahubali, Radhe Shyam actor Prabhas is his nephew.

It was initially decided to conduct his last rites at the Maha Prasathanam in Jubilee Hills on Monday afternoon. But after a few suggestions by the family priests, the funeral venue was changed and will be conducted in the evening at his agricultural land in Kanakamamidi village in Moinabad Mandal in the outskirts of Hyderabad.

This change was also necessitated as many fans across the Telugu states are expected to come in large numbers and see the body of the departed actor which is currently kept at his residence in Jubilee Hills. The body will then be taken in a procession to the farmhouse at 1 pm in the afternoon for the funeral.

There was speculation that Prabhas would be performing the last rites of Krishnam Raju, but that is not the case and Prabhas’ elder brother Uppalapati Prabodh would be performing the ceremonies.

Ministers CH Venugopalakrishna, RK Roja, Karumuri Nageshwara Rao, and Chief Whip Prasada Raju will be representing the State of Andhra Pradesh at the funeral, which will be conducted with State honours.

Also Watch: Last Video of Prabhas Meeting Krishnam Raju at AIG Hospital Hyderabad