Prabhas is in the news ever since he made an announcement about his upcoming project ‘Adipurush’. He is regarded as one of the most sought after actors in Tollywood. Veteran actor Krishnam Raju has launched Prabhas into the films. It was not an easy task for Prabhas to get that fame which he had now.

He earned it through his hard work and determination. He enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. He impressed the filmy buffs with his strong acting skills and he has that power to pull off any role much easily.

If reports are to be believed, Krishnam Raju has a few dreams about Prabhas. He wants to see the 'Baahubali' actor in a Hollywood project. Can Prabhas fulfill his uncle's dream? The answer can be ‘Yes’. The movie Baahubali has made him a Pan Indian star.

Who knows what brings for Prabhas after Adipurush and Radhe Shyam movie? He may get international fame and might get a chance to feature in Hollywood. If this dream turns into reality then no one can beat him in Tollywood.

Prabhas’ last release ‘Saaho’ which was released amid high expectations became a huge disaster at the box office. It was rejected by critics and the audience as the story wasn’t much interesting. Prabhas acted with Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho. Neil Nithin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff were seen in other key roles.

On the professional front, Prabhas will soon join the sets of Radhe Shyam by mid of September. It is helmed by Radha Krishna and Pooja Hegde will be seen as the leading lady in the film. Watch this space for more.