Director Krish made a name for himself with projects like Gamyam, Kanche, Gautamiputra Satakarni. His plans to make a huge blockbuster in Hindi with Manikarnika and shoot NTR biopic in Telugu, simultaneously, did not yield him better results at the box office.

In fact, all three films flopped at the box-office, even though controversy surrounding Manikarnika that involved leading lady Kangana Ranaut and Krish, fighting about the direction credits and content, did help the movie recover some amounts.

The director concentrated on producing content for Aha app and produced Run film with Navadeep in the direction of Lakshmikanth Chenna, a web-series Masti's with Navadeep, Hebba Patel, Bindu Madhavi, Chandini Chowdary in lead roles.

Post the two projects successful completion, he launched his film with Pawan Kalyan in the production of AM Ratnam and planned to complete it in 70-80 working days. But due to the pandemic, the movie shoot had to be postponed.

Now, he has planned a film with Vaishnav Tej Panja and Rakul Preet Singh. The shoot of the film will start from 15th or 16th August and will be wrapped up before mid-October. From October end or November first week, the director has plans to start shooting Pawan Kalyan's film and the portions that don't involve the star will be shot first.

Later, Pawan will join the team as news about several vaccines for Covid-19 have started surfacing. If Russian vaccine passes ICMR test and gets approval for wide production and distribution in India, we may see the actor start shooting for his Vakeel Saab from mid-September.