Kranti Second Day Collections: Darshan Movie Slumps at Box Office

Challenging Star Darshan's much awaited film Kranti saw the light of the day on Republic Day. The film released amid huge expectations and most of the shows on the very first day in theatres were sold out with housefull boards in front of cinema halls.

The film raked in a whopping Rs 9.80 crores on the very first day at the box office. And the collections were to pick up on day 2. However, the numbers seem to have plummeted on second day.

As per trade pundits, Darshan's Kranti day 2 collections seem to have suffered a huge drop with the D boss movie racking up a mere Rs 3.50 crore at the box office.

The two days box office collections from Darshan's Kranti now stands at Rs 13.30 crore.

However, as per Karnataka Box Office page, the movie has collected over 35 crores worldwide.

It now remains to be seen if the Saturday, Sunday magic will work its magic and revive box office numbers for Darshan Thoogudeepa.

Kranti also features Rachita Ram and V Ravichandran in key roles. The film is directed by V Harikrishna. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all the updates.

