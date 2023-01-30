Kranti First Weekend Collections: D Boss Movie Rules Box Office

Kannada actor Darshan thoogudeepa aka D Boss' latest movie Kranti is unstoppable at the box office what with his movie'e collections maintaining momentum at the box office. If you are darshan fans and looking for Kranthi 4th day collections, here you go.

Apparently, the movie is all set to join the 50 Crore Club at box office after first weekend.

The movie is directed by V Harikrishna and stars Rachita Ram and V Ravichandran in pivotal roles.

Darshan's action drama made a lot of noise with the trailer and teaser before its release.

Two songs Bombe and Pushpavathi are already chartbusters and on top of every person's playlist.

Sandalwood challenging Star continues his winning streak with Kranti after his previous movie Roberrt became a massive box office blockbuster.

D Boss fans are thrilled and cant stop raving about the movie Kranti on social media.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for updates and Kranti box office reports.