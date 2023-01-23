Kranti Fever Grips Karnataka, D Boss Fans Thrilled

Sandalwood Challenging Star Darshan's Kranti is all set to hit theatres on January 26. The advanced booking of tickets has opened and within no time most of the shows are running houseful.

The first day first show in all theatres across Karnataka are sold out. D Boss fans are thrilled and trending the hashtag #KrantiFirstDayFirstShow and #ChallengingStarDarshan on Twitter.

Check this

Kranti is directed by V Harikrishna and stars Rachita Ram as the female lead while V Ravichandran will be seen in an interesting role.

Check out Kranti theatres list...

The film's trailer has increased expectations while music is a hit. Most songs from Darshan's Kranti are topping the charts and playing on top of every music lover's playlist. D Boss fans have began the countdown to the movie release by holding several promotional activities. It appears, Kranti hysteria is here to stay. Look at this...

Darshan fans have also put out huge cutouts and posters outside single screen theatres wishing the actor luck. They are all hoping that this movie will run for 100 days. Have a look...

Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for Darshan's Kranti movie review and box office collection updates.