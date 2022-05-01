Krack Movie Actress To Meet Bindu Madhavi on Bigg Boss Non Stop

Bigg Boss Non-Stop continues to be one of the most entertaining reality shows on the OTT platform in recent days. The show is getting a mixed response from the audience, and this week's family reunion has spiced up things on the show. The contestants got emotional as they received a pat back from the dear ones on their performance. It seems like contestants are pumped up after hearing good words from their family members and they are raring to go to win the Bigg Boss Non Stop trophy.

All the contestants are giving their 100% to get into the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT finale war. Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss Non Stop makers are assigning tough tasks to the contestants to enter the grand finale round. Bigg Boss Telugu makers have arranged another family reunion round in the presence of host Nagarjuna. So, Sunday's episode might bring extra happiness to the contestants and extra fun to the audience.

In Saturday's episode, Bindu Madhavi's father entered the Bigg Boss Non Stop house and tried to instill confidence in all the contestants and gave his blessings to them. He mentioned that Bindu is performing as "AadaPuli (tigress)." So Bindu fans are trending #AadaPuli Bindu Madhavi on Twitter.

To make this #AadaPuli character even more powerful, the makers are bringing the Krack actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar on the Bigg Boss Non Stop stage. Yes, you read it right. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is visiting Bigg Boss Telugu OTT set to meet her friend Bindu Madhavi. A little birdie tells us that Varalaxmi Sarathkumar or Brahmanandam's son, Raja Goutham, may pay a visit to Bindu. So, let us wait and watch what the Bigg Boss OTT Telugu makers have in store for us.

Bigg Boss Non Stop Ninth Week Elimination Alert! There is no double elimination this week. Hamida gets an eviction pass for the ninth week elimination. Follow #SakshiPost for more updates.