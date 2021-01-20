Director Gopichand Malineni's KRACK, as we know, features Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan in lead roles. Ravi Teja's KRACK is running to packed theatres in all areas. Thanks to positive word of mouth about the film which is making the audience thronging into theatres. The film has kept cash registers ringing at the box office ever since its release. Ravi Teja's KRACK has failed to break Vijay's Master but turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the box office.

Talking about the latest collections, the film has managed to collect Rs 3.5 on day tenth box office. The film currently total share would be so far is Rs 28.76 cr. Meanwhile, have a look at the tweets

It is worth mentioning here is that Ravi Teja's KRACK streaming rights have bagged by Aha for a record price of Rs 10 Cr. KRACK will start streaming on Aha from January 29. It is directed by Gopichand Malineni and Shruti Haasan is seen as the leading lady in the film. It was her comeback into films after a long gap of two years. Krack also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, and Chirag Janoi in important roles. The film is produced by B Madhu under her home production banner Saraswathi Films Division.