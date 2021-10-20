Kotigobba 3 OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Kichcha Sudeep is basking in the success of his last week's outing 'Kotigobba 3'. The film is doing exceptionally well at the box office. The film has managed to earn Rs 40 cr gross at the worldwide box office.

After seeing the overwhelming response to Kotigobba 3, the makers are planning to release it in Telugu. The Telugu version of the film is scheduled for theatrical release in November.



A section of the audience and Sudeep fans are eagerly waiting for Kotigobba 3 digital release. The film's digital rights have been bagged by Netflix, it is learnt. The film is likely to be available on Netflix in the middle of November.

Yes, there's a possibility for the film to start premiering in Netflix by the third week of November because the Telugu version of the film will also get released by that time.

We are not sure about the exact date of Kotigobba 3 official OTT release date. The makers are yet to announce the official OTT release date of the film.

Kotikokkadu is directed by Shiva Karthik. It is produced by Shreyas Srinivas and Devendra DK under Good Cinema Group.