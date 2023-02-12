Korean Group Tries Hooksteps From Jhoome Jo Pathaan

SRK and Deepika Pandukone’s Pathaan as broke the box office records by hitting Rs 1000 crores. Jhoome Jo Pathaan song from Pathaan is still setting fire on the internet. Jhoome Jo Pathaan fever has spread to South Korea too. An Instagram video featuring the song's hook steps was posted by a South Korean dance group. The video got around 94k likes and a lot of comments. The video was shared by @premiumdance studio. Four young women and a man are seen performing the song's hook dance. The song "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" was sung by Arijit Singh, Sukriti Kakar, Vishal, and Sheykhar. It currently has over 245 million views on YouTube.

Pathaan is an action thriller film directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films. The fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe, it stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, alongside Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. Written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala from a story by Anand, the film is about Pathaan, an exiled RAW agent, who must work with ISI agent Rubina to take down Jim, a former RAW agent-turned-traitor, who is planning to spread a deadly lab-generated virus across India.