The Surge Of K-Dramas In India

It is no news that the Hallyu wave is now spreading rapidly across the world. The surge of Kpop and k-dramas has boosted the spread of Korean culture. We mention South Korea and you immediately think of BTS. But now the time has come where it is not limited to just a few things. India is a place that welcomes new culture and has been a wonderful host to the Korean industry. The 2020 lockdown saw an advent of k-dramas.

Thanks to the OTT platforms and the endless free time that this pandemic gave us, people started to tick off stuff from their ‘To-Watch’ list. New shows and movies made entry into these lists.

You start with one K-dramas and it goes from there. People have said that some of the best dramas to start are Descendants of the Sun and Crash Landing on you. These are like the starting point in the Korean dramas.

With the wide range of choices in genre, it becomes easy to find a drama that you will like. If you start watching ‘Secret Garden’ and other dramas like ‘Something in the Rain’, you will find a tale of romance in it. But with Kingdom or The World of the Married, you enter the zombie and supernatural genre.

When you see k-drama like It’s Okay to not be Okay, in the top ten list of Netflix shows, you know there must be something intriguing in it. A time where people would be interested only in shows like ‘How I met your mother’; FRIENDS or even Sherlock is gone now. Now the youth is adding different shows as well.

The language barrier can be broken just by subtitles. When you become comfortable with reading subs and giving a chance to such international shows, you open your gates to an entirely different experience.