Koratala Siva To Repeat Mani Sharma

Koratala Siva is one of the successful filmmakers in the industry. After Bharat Ane Nenu, he is now working with Chiranjeevi, for the film Acharya. Even before the release of the movie, the director announced a new movie with Allu Arjun. The film will hit the floors, only after the completion of Acharya and Pushpa.

As per the latest reports in the film nagar, we came to know that Koratala Siva is planning to get Mani Sharma on board to compose music for the film with Allu Arjun. Right now, Mani Sharma is working for Acharya, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi.

Koratala Siva seem to have gotten along well with Mani Sharma and the duo might work again for the upcoming untitled project starring Allu Arjun. More details on the same will come out soon.