Without a doubt, we would say, Telugu audience are much aware of the most talented filmmakers, Trivikram Srinivas and Kortala Siva. Thanks to their amazing films, ‘Athadu’, ‘Aravinda Sametha’, ‘Srimanthudu’, etc.

Well, we are coming to the point. Are you wondering is really Koratala Siva walking following Trivikram? Fortunately, the answer will be a big 'Yes’, and here is how.

Over the past few years, Trivikram Srinivas has been doing all of his films under Haarika and Hassine creations. Trivikram is believed to have returned the remuneration which he had taken from other producers. He seems to have said that he will be doing all of his future films with the same production house.

The idea of Trivikram might have attracted Kortala Siva whose films will always create records at the box office. According to sources, Kortala is following the footsteps of Trivikram and the former is introducing his long term friend Millilineni Sudhakar as a producer with an Allu Arjun’s film. Koratala is planning to do all his future films for Sudhakar’s production. In this context, Koratala might be following Trivikram.

Meanwhile, Trivikram's last outing ‘Ala Vaikuntapurramloo’ turned out to be the highest-grossing film of 2020. He was lucky that Trivikram's film had theatres release in January before the pandemic hits. On the other hand, Koratala Siva is busy with ‘Acharya’ starring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. Sources say that the makers are planning to release a poster from the film on the occasion of Chiru’s birthday which is on August 22nd. Don’t forget to watch this space for more updates.