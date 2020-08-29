Rumour mills in the TFI circles, at times, talk about the personal lives of top actors and directors. They are different from gossips and tabloid material. These rumours suggest about the professional practices of a director and his team or actor and their future plans.

Right now, rumour mills in TFI are talking about Koratala Siva's working style. The director takes an idea that he has been working on to his young and senior assistants - writers and directors. Ask them to develop their own plots.

Once they do, he asks them to give him a narration and listens to each one of them, patiently. After that session, he will process what he heard and then, give them a narration of what he has in his mind.

He asks them the differences between his version and their versions. Once, he is able to get the best possible version of the story that he could develop for his idea, then he will complete script and go to actors.

He has been operating by this process from a long time, say sources. He doesn't hide anything from his team and also give them credit in front of producers, actors about their good contribution, say sources. So, when he is this transparent and open, why he should face plagiarism allegations?

The talk in the TFI circles is that the director could be "misguided" by some of his confidants or assistants to listen to writers or ideas that aren't 100% original or derivatives from others' work. Is that true though? Only director can dig deep into the issue and give a clarification!