Kollywood Actor Suriya Tests COVID Positive

South Indian actor Suriya on Sunday revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus. He took to his Twitter and tweeted that he had tested positive for COVID 19 and is on the path of recovery. He thanked all the doctors for their support. Here is the tweet and it roughly translates "After being affected by Covid-19 recently, I underwent treatment for the same, and I am doing well now. We all know that our lives haven't returned to normalcy. We need to be careful and be aware of the situation. I extend my love and gratitude to the doctors and medical staff who have been with me."

’கொரோனா’ பாதிப்பு ஏற்பட்டு, சிகிச்சை பெற்று நலமுடன் இருக்கிறேன். வாழ்க்கை இன்னும் இயல்பு நிலைக்கு திரும்பவில்லை என்பதை அனைவரும் உணர்வோம். அச்சத்துடன் முடங்கிவிட முடியாது. அதேநேரம் பாதுகாப்பும், கவனமும் அவசியம். அர்ப்பணிப்புடன் துணைநிற்கும் மருத்துவர்களுக்கு அன்பும், நன்றிகளும். — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) February 7, 2021

After the news broke out, fans worried and started tweeting recovery messages. Here are some of the tweets.

On the professional front, he will be seen in Pandiraj's film. The shooting of this untitled film was supposed to start but now it has been postponed. On the other hand, he will be seen in Vaadi Vaasal. Vetri Maaran is the director of the film.