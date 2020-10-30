Know Why Samantha Is Jumping With Joy?

Samantha Akkineni, a name that needs no introduction and she is one of the most talented stars in the Telugu film industry. Recently, Samantha hosted Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 episode. It is all known knowledge that Nagarjuna Akkineni, the host of the show is busy with the shooting of Wild Dog. So, he didn't attend the show on last weekend. The daughter in law of Nagarjuna, Samantha has taken up the responsibility and hosted the show. She performed her best and won the hearts of the people once again with her hosting skills. For the first time, she hosted the maha episode of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4.

Samantha took to her Instagram and shared a post with a caption, "An experience to remember. Never thought I’d be on the Big Boss stage as host! Only because I was given this responsibility by my Mamagaru.. I could find the strength to overcome my fears ... the fear that I had no experience hosting , the fear of Telugu .. I had never even watched an episode before(ended up doing a marathon 3 days before the show) Thankyou mama for helping me overcome my fears and trusting me with this. And I really need to thank all of you for all the love I received after the episode .. I was jumping with joy. And GK Mohan garu for handholding me through a very demanding Maha episode of #bigbossseason4." Here is the post.

On the professional front, Samantha Akkineni was last seen in the flick, Jaanu. Sharwanand and Samantha acted in the film together and it is the remake of Tamil movie, 96.