HYDERABAD: Tollywood heroine Samantha Akkineni and designer Shilpa Reddy share a cool bond. Whenever they get time, they love to spend some quality time with each other. A couple of days ago, Shilpa shared a post in which one could see Samantha planting a kiss on her cheeks. The 'Majili' heroine went to Shilpa Reddy's home and she can be seen playing with two canine buddies in one of the posts. Samantha was all smiles in the video and couldn't control happiness while playing with the dogs. Here is the post shared by Shilpa Reddy.

According to the latest reports, Shilpa Reddy has been tested positive for COVID-19. It came as a shocker to not only her followers but Samantha's followers also worried because both of them had some gala time with each other, of late.

Reacting to this the designer took to her Instagram and posted a video in which she explained that a few days ago, one of the family members of her friend who has visited their home has been tested positive for COVID-19. She further added that she and her husband tested coronavirus positive. Shilpa Reddy said that they didn't have any symptoms and they were completely asymptomatic. They went for quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus. The designer further asserted that COVID-19 can attack anyone and if one keeps their system strong and immunity high then it is very easy to breeze through this effortlessly.

Here is the video shared by Shilpa Reddy. She captioned it as, "COVID - INFO and PRECAUTIONS. Every day drill that we did to keep our bodies Prepared and enhance immunity."