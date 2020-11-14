Bigg Boss 14 is one of the most controversial reality shows on small screen. The show is full of drama, fights, love affairs and what not. In a recent episode, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya stunned all and sundry by proposing to Disha Parmar on national Television. His wedding proposal to Disha not only made his friends and fans happy but also his family, especially his mother.

Rahul's mother Geeta Vaidya said that, "I am happy for him. His sudden proposal made me surprised as well but I am glad Disha is the one. She is an extremely sweet girl and I am fond of her. The rest I can't comment on or rather he can comment on only when he comes and we will sit and talk as family."

In the promo, Rahul said that, "Today is a very a special day for me. There’s a girl in my life and that that girl’s name is Disha Parmar. God! I have never been so nervous. I don’t know why it took me so much time to ask you - Will you marry me?”

Rahul's close friend, Megha Israni talking to a leading website said that "Rahul has realised his love for Disha because of their distance now. When he has confessed his feelings for her and wants to marry, this has made us all very happy and surprised." She further added that 'I think she is overwhelmed but at the same time a little shocked. It's her birthday and I don't feel any girl would have got a better birthday gift than this. Hamare ladke ne mauke pe chauka maar hi diya hai."