Know How Arjun Felt When Sri Satya Cried While He Was Leaving BB House

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Sri Satya cried when Arjun Kalyan was leaving the house. He said that his journey in the Bigg Boss house was so beautiful. When he was coming out of the house, Arjun told Sri Satya that she shouldn't feel bad for him and further assured her that he will take care of her parents. He said that he know how Sri Satya was feeling in the house and was missing her parents a lot. Arjun Kalyan said that it felt nice when he has seen Satya crying. He also said that he recollected a song from Pokiri as well.

Arjun Kalyan said that he knows how Satya feels and added that he will give her emotional support and would help the parents of Sri Satya. Nagarjuna complimented Arjun Kalyan and he felt surreal when he interacted with Nagarjuna every week.

Arjun also gave his best in the physical test. He said that he would have given his best if more physical tests were there. Arjun Kalyan said that in the last week, he performed a role that won't suit him. He said that Revanth is very close to him and his bond with him got disturbed. He said that he fights with anyone only for the right reason and said that Revanth is having a double face.